A number of people sustained severe burns when a gas station exploded behind the International Trade Fair Site at La in Accra on Thursday.

The victims had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital for treatent.

Though cause of the explosion, which started around 1730 hours at the St Louis Gas Station, was unknown, eye-witnesses alleged that it was due to a gas tanker off-loading gas which exploded in the process.

The residents in the area said they heard a loud noise and ran for safety.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service are still working around the clock to douse the fire to the extent that they have to go for a re-fill.

Soldiers and police personnel are on the ground directing traffic and warding off people from the scene. There is a power outage in the area at the moment.

As at 2020 hours the Ghana News Agency visited the scene fire was still burning.

Source : GNA