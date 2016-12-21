Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli and president of the National House of Chiefs, has pledged to restore nobility to the chieftaincy institution.

“If we are to be accorded the respect we deserve, and if our voice must be heard, then our nobility must not be in dispute,” he stated.

Togbe Afede, therefore, said his presidency would promote better understanding, respect and adherence to the nation’s cultural practices and tradition to enhance its unique identity.

In a presentation to the National House of Chiefs ahead of his election, Togbe Afede hinted at freeing chieftaincy from political interference and establishing standards to guide the relationship between government officials and agencies and traditional authorities.

He said his administration would also establish traditional protocols, new communications unit and enforce chiefs’ Code of Ethics to rebrand the Institution.

Togbe Afede said it was unfortunate that though the House had quality human capital, the 1992 Constitution barred chiefs from partisan politics and stated his resolve to push for the House to play the role of a Second Legislative Chamber.

Source : GNA