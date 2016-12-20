Dr Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) elect for the Korley Klottey, in the Greater Accra Region has asked her constituents to get on board and support her to fulfill the development agenda of the constituency.

She said with the elections over, all that was needed was team work to propel the development of the area.

Dr Agyemang- Rawlings was speaking to journalists at the Parliament House in Accra, during a registration exercise for newly elected MPs organised by the House.

She agreed that the primary duty of the legislator was the making of laws, but however said as an elected representative of the people, she would represent their interests in the House and bring on board the issues that affect them.

The MP-elect and daughter of former president Jerry John Rawlings promised to champion issues affecting women and children.

“As a leader of a group, you don’t work with only those who chose you, but you provide a representation for all the people and cater for their need.

“I may not have given promises to the people, but I would use the best of my efforts and abilities to assist in getting the necessary resources and fairly distribute them… to the benefit of all,” Dr Agyemang-Rawlings said.

Despite being in the would-be Minority in the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, Dr Agyemang-said, “I welcome everybody ready to work with me to bring more development to our constituency. “Let’s work.”

Source : GNA