The man who is accused of sprinkling some liquid on President John Dramani Mahama at the Agbogbloshie Yam Market during a tour has made his second appearance before an Accra Circuit Court.

Akwasi Emmanuel dressed in a blue and black flowered apparel with black trousers, charged with offensive conduct, had his plea reserved.

When the case was called, the court indicated that it was expecting an additional report on Emmanuel from the Psychiatric Hospital.

The case investigator informed the court that he has been given two weeks to pick up the report.

The case was, therefore, adjourned to October 26 and he was remanded into lawful custody.

Emmanuel is alleged to have committed the offence when the President visited the Market on September 15.

