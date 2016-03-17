The 8 shopping malls in Ghana and how much it cost to build them
1. Accra Mall
The first biggest shopping mall in Ghana, Accra to be precise, located at the Tetteh Quashie interchange.
Year: 2007
Project Cost: $36 Million
Area Size: 25,500m2
Built By: Actis (London)
Shops: 65
Owners: Owusu Akyaw And Family/Actis, Now Owned By Atterbury and Sanlam
2. A&C Mall/Square
A&C Mall was the first shopping/retail center in Ghana but later expanded to become a mall, now called A&C Square. It is located at East Legon, Accra.
Year: 2000
Project Cost: N/A
Area Size: 6,000m2
Built By: A&C Development (Ghana)
Shops: 30
Owners: Andrew & Cecilia Asamoah (Ghana)
3. Marina Mall
The recently-opened Marina mall is located at Airport city, a few minutes away from the Kotoka International Airport.
Year: 2013
Project Cost: N/A
Area Size: 12,250m2
Built By: Marina Market
Shops: N/A
Owners: Marina Group (Burkina Faso)
04. Junction Shopping Center/Mall
The Junction Mall was opened for business on 27th, November 2014. It is located at Nungua Barrier, Accra.
Year: 2014
Project Cost: $33.7 Million
Area Size: 11,597m2
Built By: RMDWestPort
Shops: N/A
Owners: RMDWestPort (South Africa)
5. West Hills Mall
Freshly-opened West Hills mall boasts of being the largest mall in West Africa. It can be located at Dunkonah, near Weija and Kasoa on the Cape Coast Road.
Year: 2014
Project Cost: $93 Million
Area Size: 23 Acres
Built By: Delico Property Development With Architecture By Mobius Architecture
Shops: 65
Owners: SSNIT (Ghana) And Delico Property Development (Mauritius)
06. Oxford Street Mall
The Oxford Street mall was recently opened for business. It is located on the main Oxford Street of Osu.
Year: 2014
Project Cost: $16 Million
Area Size: 6,230m2
Built By: Ghana Libyan Arab Holding Limited (GLAHCO)
Shops: 27
Owners: Ghana Libyan Arab Holding Limited (GLAHCO) And The Government Of Ghana
07. Kumasi City Mall
It is an on-going project and hasn’t been completed yet but will be the most expensive mall and largest mall ever built in Ghana and will be located in Asokwa, Kumasi.
Year: 2016
Project Cost: 110 Million
Area Size: 29,000m2
Built By: Delico Property Development
Shops: Over 60
Owners: Delico Property Development (Mauritius), Atterbury Africa Limited (South Africa), Hyprop Investment Limited (South Africa)
8. Achimota Shopping Center/Mall
Another uncompleted project which will be located at Achimota on the Accra-Nsawam Highway.
Year: 2015
Project Cost: N/A
Area Size: 14,000m2
Built By: Atterbury Africa
Shops: N/A
Owners: Atterbury Africa Limited (South Africa)
Source: omgghana
We thank God for more opportunities and jobs to the country. i want know, where when will the kumasi mall be built. Thank you
NOTE: My company is looking for a privet investor for partnership. for more details email me on adconstructionlimited020@gmail.com. THANK YOU.
The Kumasi mall is already under construction.
What’s the best investment in Ghana at the moment. The best thing one can invest in right now pls lemme know.
Realestate