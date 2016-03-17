

1. Accra Mall

The first biggest shopping mall in Ghana, Accra to be precise, located at the Tetteh Quashie interchange.

Year: 2007

Project Cost: $36 Million

Area Size: 25,500m2

Built By: Actis (London)

Shops: 65

Owners: Owusu Akyaw And Family/Actis, Now Owned By Atterbury and Sanlam

2. A&C Mall/Square

A&C Mall was the first shopping/retail center in Ghana but later expanded to become a mall, now called A&C Square. It is located at East Legon, Accra.

Year: 2000

Project Cost: N/A

Area Size: 6,000m2

Built By: A&C Development (Ghana)

Shops: 30

Owners: Andrew & Cecilia Asamoah (Ghana)

3. Marina Mall

The recently-opened Marina mall is located at Airport city, a few minutes away from the Kotoka International Airport.

Year: 2013

Project Cost: N/A

Area Size: 12,250m2

Built By: Marina Market

Shops: N/A

Owners: Marina Group (Burkina Faso)

04. Junction Shopping Center/Mall

The Junction Mall was opened for business on 27th, November 2014. It is located at Nungua Barrier, Accra.

Year: 2014

Project Cost: $33.7 Million

Area Size: 11,597m2

Built By: RMDWestPort

Shops: N/A

Owners: RMDWestPort (South Africa)

5. West Hills Mall

Freshly-opened West Hills mall boasts of being the largest mall in West Africa. It can be located at Dunkonah, near Weija and Kasoa on the Cape Coast Road.

Year: 2014

Project Cost: $93 Million

Area Size: 23 Acres

Built By: Delico Property Development With Architecture By Mobius Architecture

Shops: 65

Owners: SSNIT (Ghana) And Delico Property Development (Mauritius)

06. Oxford Street Mall

The Oxford Street mall was recently opened for business. It is located on the main Oxford Street of Osu.

Year: 2014

Project Cost: $16 Million

Area Size: 6,230m2

Built By: Ghana Libyan Arab Holding Limited (GLAHCO)

Shops: 27

Owners: Ghana Libyan Arab Holding Limited (GLAHCO) And The Government Of Ghana

07. Kumasi City Mall

It is an on-going project and hasn’t been completed yet but will be the most expensive mall and largest mall ever built in Ghana and will be located in Asokwa, Kumasi.

Year: 2016

Project Cost: 110 Million

Area Size: 29,000m2

Built By: Delico Property Development

Shops: Over 60

Owners: Delico Property Development (Mauritius), Atterbury Africa Limited (South Africa), Hyprop Investment Limited (South Africa)

8. Achimota Shopping Center/Mall

Another uncompleted project which will be located at Achimota on the Accra-Nsawam Highway.

Year: 2015

Project Cost: N/A

Area Size: 14,000m2

Built By: Atterbury Africa

Shops: N/A

Owners: Atterbury Africa Limited (South Africa)

